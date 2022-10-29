Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.1% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Trading Up 7.6 %

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $155.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.