Brett Adcock Sells 100,000 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Brett Adcock sold 11,319 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $31,693.20.

On Monday, October 17th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $283,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $263,000.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Brett Adcock sold 76,047 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $212,171.13.

On Monday, September 26th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $283,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $274,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Brett Adcock sold 76,956 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $233,176.68.

On Monday, September 19th, Brett Adcock sold 140,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $315,000.00.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,220,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,620 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

