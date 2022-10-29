Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.27. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average is $57.49.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 83.35% and a net margin of 3.94%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,591,000 after purchasing an additional 966,164 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,858,000 after acquiring an additional 250,908 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.