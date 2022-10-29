Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $9.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.22. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $33.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2023 earnings at $12.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $10.54 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,505.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,589.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,473.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,895.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

