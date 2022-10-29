Brokers Set Expectations for Danaos Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Danaos in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $7.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Danaos’ current full-year earnings is $27.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q2 2024 earnings at $7.97 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.92 million during the quarter. Danaos had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 81.06%.

Danaos Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

DAC stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Danaos has a 1 year low of $52.73 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.04.

Institutional Trading of Danaos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Danaos during the first quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 6.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 9.9% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

About Danaos

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.