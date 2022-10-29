Brokers Set Expectations for Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Huber Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

META opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $96.38 and a one year high of $353.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $163,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 34.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after purchasing an additional 282,953 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,459,306. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

