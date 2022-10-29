BT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 4.0 %

Microsoft stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

