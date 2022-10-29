Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.71.

BG stock opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bunge by 10.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $1,304,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bunge by 100.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

