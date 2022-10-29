C4 Therapeutics’ (CCCC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCCC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.78.

Shares of CCCC opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $466.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 198.48% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%. Research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

