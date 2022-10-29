Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 4.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Calix by 34.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Calix by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Calix news, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,059,850. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital started coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $73.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 102.99 and a beta of 1.69. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.25 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

