Canadian National Railway to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%.

CNI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.55.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

