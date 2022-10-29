Capital One Financial Weighs in on Range Resources Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 34.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Range Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

