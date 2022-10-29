Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Capri by 16.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Insider Activity at Capri

Capri Price Performance

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.