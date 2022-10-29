Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,979 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth $159,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARS. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cars.com Price Performance

Shares of CARS opened at $13.49 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $19.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $162.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

