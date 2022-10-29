Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $21,799,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $14,466,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 162.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 68,824 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,707,000 after buying an additional 61,866 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $231.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $231.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

