Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,606 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 4.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 10.6% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Century Communities by 5.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 20.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 109,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 33.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

