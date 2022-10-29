Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Century Communities by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth $261,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Century Communities by 22.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 21.9% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 21.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Century Communities Price Performance

CCS stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.80. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

