ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $176,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChannelAdvisor

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $74,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,075.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $198,673. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $661.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.40. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Further Reading

