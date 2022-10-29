Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,505.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,589.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,473.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.