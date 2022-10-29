Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Insider Sells $263,460.60 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $263,460.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Cimerola also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

On Tuesday, October 18th, Patrick Cimerola sold 4,617 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $577,171.17.

On Thursday, October 13th, Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $787,666.68.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.11.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 292,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,495,000 after buying an additional 61,890 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.