Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Up to $1.53

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.60. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 12,604 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.30.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $736.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $643.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,580,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 209,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 916.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,345,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 2,114,941 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 459,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,901,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

