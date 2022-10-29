ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Buys $274,356.42 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $274,356.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,516,199 shares in the company, valued at $42,893,269.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Thursday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,282 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $991,071.38.

On Monday, October 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,921 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $187,213.05.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.28.

On Monday, October 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,496 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $643,264.96.

On Friday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,268 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $853,165.92.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

EMO stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.