Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Citigroup upped their target price on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,513,989 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NET opened at $55.35 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

