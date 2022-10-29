Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke Buys 5,573 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $373,168.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,507.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $373,139.59.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.09 per share, with a total value of $387,594.90.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,291 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.19 per share, with a total value of $360,793.29.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Tobias Lutke purchased 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $372,433.38.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tobias Lutke bought 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $72.07 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.95.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 39.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.48.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.