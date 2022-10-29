Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,184,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,548,000 after buying an additional 37,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 605,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,875,000 after buying an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CNXC stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.60%.
Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $53,099.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
