Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP Sells $991,940.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Shares of COST stock opened at $510.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.31 and a 200 day moving average of $505.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
