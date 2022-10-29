Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP Sells $991,940.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $510.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.31 and a 200 day moving average of $505.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

