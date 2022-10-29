Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Gap Up to $12.33

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $13.39. Coursera shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 16,215 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Coursera Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,324.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coursera news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $258,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,324.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,768.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in Coursera by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,591 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,351,000 after acquiring an additional 750,946 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania grew its stake in Coursera by 2,124.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania now owns 642,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after acquiring an additional 614,020 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 634.8% during the 1st quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 604,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,908,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after buying an additional 487,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

