Cowen Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $520.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.61.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $420.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.22. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,570. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

