Cwm LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 124.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Syneos Health by 947.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 814,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after buying an additional 31,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $99.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

