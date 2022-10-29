Cwm LLC Acquires 448 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 4,977.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,695,000 after acquiring an additional 43,148 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,432,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechTarget

TechTarget Stock Performance

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $395,957.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $66.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.35 and a beta of 1.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $78.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

