Cwm LLC Acquires 472 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,062,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,854,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

