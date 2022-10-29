Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 857 Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 207,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 192.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of PLW stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $37.49.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.