Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.01 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08.

