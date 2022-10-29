Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $843,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $333,305,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX stock opened at $133.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

