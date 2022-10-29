Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 347.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.59. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $145.39.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

