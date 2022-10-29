Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Cwm LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $27,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 293,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $5,007,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $27,362.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,254,085 shares of company stock worth $72,658,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $17.01 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

ONEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

