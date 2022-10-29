Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 329.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

SFNC opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

