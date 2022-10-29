Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,947,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Logitech International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,211,000 after acquiring an additional 372,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Logitech International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,964,000 after acquiring an additional 345,043 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Logitech International by 62.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 718,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,887,000 after acquiring an additional 274,926 shares during the period.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

LOGI stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $87.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.0023 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

