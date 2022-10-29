Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 197.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JOE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th.

St. Joe Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE JOE opened at $36.19 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.23.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

About St. Joe

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

