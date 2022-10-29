Cwm LLC Buys 111 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 231.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $79,800,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $72,772,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,203.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 172,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 126,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INSP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.17.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of INSP stock opened at $185.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -115.16 and a beta of 1.54. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.83 and a 200 day moving average of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $91.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

