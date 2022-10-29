Cwm LLC Buys 1,635 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 310.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in News were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in News by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,491,000 after buying an additional 1,551,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of News by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 151,079 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 323,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 108,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in News by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 92,979 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in News by 335.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of News stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. News’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

