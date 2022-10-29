Cwm LLC Buys 166 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.