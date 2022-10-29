Cwm LLC Buys 183 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Popular by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth $1,389,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter valued at about $1,446,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Popular by 148.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.90. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.01%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

