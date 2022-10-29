Cwm LLC Buys 549 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tenaris by 149.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 65.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth $228,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TS opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.46.
TS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
