Cwm LLC Buys 844 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.84.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $20.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.41%.

In related news, CEO David Spector acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

