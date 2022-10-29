Cwm LLC Buys New Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 695,201 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,769,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 699,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 363,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 232,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 755,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 228,140 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNCY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 0.93. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.64%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

