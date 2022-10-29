Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at about $21,457,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Solid Power in the first quarter worth about $19,254,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power in the first quarter worth about $13,242,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power in the second quarter worth about $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power in the first quarter worth about $4,840,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Solid Power

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $1,911,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,780,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,323,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $1,911,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,780,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,323,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $91,322.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,322.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 68,216 shares of company stock valued at $458,823 and sold 1,400,000 shares valued at $9,527,500. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $5.55 on Friday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter.

Solid Power Profile

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

