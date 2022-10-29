Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 1,778 Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

PGHY stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

