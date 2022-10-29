Cwm LLC Decreases Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,811 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Vale by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 18,750.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth $25,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Itaú Unibanco cut Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

