Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 22.02, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 114.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARI. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

